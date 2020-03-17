Brazil recaptures inmates who escaped in COVID-19 row

Brazilian authorities said Tuesday they had recaptured 444 inmates who escaped from their minimum-security prisons after their right to leave on temporary furloughs was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :

But an unknown number of inmates were still missing after a series of rebellions Monday in four prisons in Sao Paulo state, officials said.

The mutinies broke out when authorities announced they were suspending the inmates' right to leave for up to five week-long home visits per year.

They said they feared the returning prisoners would bring "heightened risk of spreading the new coronavirus among a vulnerable population" -- their fellow inmates.

But that caused hundreds of prisoners to rebel against their guards and escape.

The Sao Paulo state prison service said in a statement 444 had been recaptured.