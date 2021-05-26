UrduPoint.com
Brazil Receives Chinese Supplies To Produce 5Mln Sinovac Vaccines

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Chinese plane with supplies for the production of 5 million Sinovac vaccines arrived at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, the governor of the Brazilian city, Joao Doria, said on Twitter.

"Products that arrived from China for manufacturing over 5 million doses of the Butantan vaccine are already in Sao Paulo. Doses of hope for the Brazilian people. Long live the Butantan Vaccine, the vaccine from Brazil!" Joao Doria said.

The production of the Coronavac vaccine by the Butantan Institute that is located in the western part of Sao Paulo was stopped on May 14 due to the lack of supplies from China.

The Sao Paulo authorities blamed the delay in the shipment on President Jair Bolsonaro, who had complicated the negotiations with China.

On Tuesday, the production of AstraZeneca vaccines was also resumed at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation facilities in Rio de Janeiro. With the currently available supplies, 12 million doses can be manufactured.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which summarizes data from Federal and local authorities, Brazil is in second place after the US in terms of the number of coronavirus deaths and third place after the US and India in terms of the overall number of infections.

