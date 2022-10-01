MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The first shipment of 35 million liters of Russian diesel fuel arrived in the Brazilian port of Santos on Friday, with new deliveries being expected in October, Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Adolfo Sachsida said.

"Some 35 million liters of diesel fuel imported from Russia arrived at the port of Santos. Other diesel fuel import operations from Russia are in progress.

New shipments are expected in October; this will increase competition and lead to a decrease in fuel prices," Sachsida said on Twitter.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told journalists in July that Moscow and Brasilia had reached an agreement on the deliveries of diesel fuel from Russia.

Fuel prices in Brazil soared to a historic high by the end of the summer, with Brazil importing about a third of its diesel fuel from other countries. In turn, high gasoline and diesel prices fuel inflation in the country.