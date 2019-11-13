Brazil Recognized Anez as Acting President of Bolivia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The authorities of Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, recognize Bolivian opposition senator Jeanine Anez as the acting president of Bolivia, Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Anez declared herself interim president on Tuesday, at a special parliament meeting called to officially accept the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales. The Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the transfer of power.

"The Brazilian government congratulates Senator Jeanine Anez on constitutionally assuming the Presidency of Bolivia," the ministry said on Twitter.

The presidential election held in Bolivia in October was not recognized by the opposition led by Carlos Mesa, who accused Morales of electoral fraud. According to official election results, Morales won in the first round. However, the Organization of American States (OAS) has published a preliminary report that found irregularities in the October 20 voting.

On Sunday, Morales stepped down amid massive demonstrations against his victory in the October elections.