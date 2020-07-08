UrduPoint.com
Brazil Recorded Over 45,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Past Day - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 04:40 AM

Brazil Recorded Over 45,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Brazil has increased by 45,305 over the past day - more than twice as many as the day before - to 1,668,589, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll has gone up 1,254 to 66,741, the ministry said.

A total of 976,977 people have recovered from the disease.

