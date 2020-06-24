Brazil Records Nearly 40,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased by nearly 40,000 over the past 24 hours - up from 21,432 the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The day before, Brazil's overall case tally stood at 1,106,470 and the death toll was 51,271.

A total of 39,436 cases have been confirmed over the past day, so the number of cases reached 1,145,906. The death count has risen by 1,374 - up from yesterday's 654 - to 52,645.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 469,000 people, with the number of cases nearly reaching 9 million.