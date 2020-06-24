UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Records Nearly 40,000 New Cases Of COVID-19 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Brazil Records Nearly 40,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Over Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil has increased by nearly 40,000 over the past 24 hours - up from 21,432 the previous day, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The day before, Brazil's overall case tally stood at 1,106,470 and the death toll was 51,271.

A total of 39,436 cases have been confirmed over the past day, so the number of cases reached 1,145,906. The death count has risen by 1,374 - up from yesterday's 654 - to 52,645.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 469,000 people, with the number of cases nearly reaching 9 million.

Related Topics

World Brazil March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

7 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

7 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

7 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

7 hours ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.