Brazil Records Over 30,000 COVID-19 Cases Over Day, Total At 1.3Mln - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 30,476 to 1,344,143 within the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll has risen by 552 to 57,622 within the same period of time.

A total of over 733,000 patients have recovered.

A day earlier, Brazil reported some 38,693 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

The Latin American country comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.5 million COVID-19 patients.

