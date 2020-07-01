UrduPoint.com
Brazil Records Over 30,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 1.4Mln - Health Ministry

Brazil Records Over 30,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 1.4Mln - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,846 to 1,402,041 within the past 24 hours, a significant spike in new infections compared to the previous day, according to the Health Ministry data.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 24,052 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

The death toll has risen by 1,280 to 59,594 within the same period of time. A total of over 790,000 patients have recovered.

The Latin American country comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.5 million COVID-19 patients.

