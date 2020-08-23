Brazil Records Over 50,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) More than 50,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by almost 900 in that period, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 3,582,362 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 50,032 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. Over the same period, 892 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 114,250.

On Friday, Brazil reported 30,355 new coronavirus cases and 1,054 new deaths from COVID-19.

Over 2.

7 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 5.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 176,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Brazilian state of Parana have agreed to cooperate in the production and marketing of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev and Parana Governor Carlos Massa Ratino Junior took part in the online ceremony of signing a corresponding agreement earlier this month.