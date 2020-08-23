UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Records Over 50,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:10 AM

Brazil Records Over 50,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) More than 50,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by almost 900 in that period, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 3,582,362 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 50,032 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. Over the same period, 892 new deaths were confirmed, bringing the country's total death toll up to 114,250.

On Friday, Brazil reported 30,355 new coronavirus cases and 1,054 new deaths from COVID-19.

Over 2.

7 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

The US and Brazil are the top two countries in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. The US has registered over 5.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 176,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Brazilian state of Parana have agreed to cooperate in the production and marketing of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev and Parana Governor Carlos Massa Ratino Junior took part in the online ceremony of signing a corresponding agreement earlier this month.

Related Topics

World Governor Russia Parana Same Brazil From Agreement Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

4 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

4 hours ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

4 hours ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

5 hours ago

Tiger-McIlroy pairing struggles at PGA Northern Tr ..

5 hours ago

Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.