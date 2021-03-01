Brazil registers 34,027 new COVID-19 cases, 721 related deaths

Brazil reported 34,027 new COVID-19 cases and 721 related deaths on Sunday, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to and death toll to 254,942, the Ministry of Health said

RIO DE JANEIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Brazil reported 34,027 new COVID-19 cases and 721 related deaths on Sunday, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to and death toll to 254,942, the Ministry of Health said.

Brazil is ranked second worldwide after the United States in terms of the number of deaths from COVID-19 and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases, after the United States and India.

The country currently registers an average of 121 deaths and 5,021 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the ministry.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected, with 2,041,628 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 59,493 related deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 583,044 cases and 33,080 deaths.

The second wave of the coronavirus has caused the health systems of most regional capitals to collapse, forcing regional governments to tighten restrictions and social distancing measures.

As of Saturday, 6.5 million people, or more than 3 percent of the population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.9 million people had received both doses.