Brazil Registers First Case of Monkeypox in Dog - Health Authorities

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Brazil has registered the first monkeypox case in a dog, the health authorities of the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais said.

The dog lives with its owner, who has also tested positive for monkeypox.

The owner demonstrated symptoms of the disease on August 3 while the dog on August 13. The dog's body was covered with pustules and crusts.

Both the owner and the dog feel good.