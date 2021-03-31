Brazil Registers New Record Number of COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Brazil has registered a new record of 3,780 people who died of COVID-19 in just over 24 hours, the Brazilian health ministry reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Brazil has registered a new record of 3,780 people who died of COVID-19 in just over 24 hours, the Brazilian health ministry reported on Wednesday.

According to the data, over the last 24 hours, Brazil has registered new 84,494 cases.

The previous record with 3,650 deaths in a single day was registered on March 27.

The overall number of infections is around 12.6 million people so far, more than 317,000 people have died.