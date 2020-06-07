UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Registers Over 900 COVID-19 Fatalities In Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

Brazil Registers Over 900 COVID-19 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has risen by 904 to 35,930 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said, adding that 27,075 new coronavirus cases were detected in the same period.

The day before, Brazil reported about 30,830 new cases of the coronavirus disease and recorded 1,005 new fatalities.

The total COVID-19 tally in Brazil now stands at 672,846.

According to the ministry, 10,209 recovered from the disease over past day.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded about 1.9 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 399,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Same Brazil United States March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

11 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

9 hours ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

9 hours ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.