Brazil Registers Over 900 COVID-19 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has risen by 904 to 35,930 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said, adding that 27,075 new coronavirus cases were detected in the same period.

The day before, Brazil reported about 30,830 new cases of the coronavirus disease and recorded 1,005 new fatalities.

The total COVID-19 tally in Brazil now stands at 672,846.

According to the ministry, 10,209 recovered from the disease over past day.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded about 1.9 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 399,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.