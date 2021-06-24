Brazil Registers Record 115,228 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Brazil has registered 115,228 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the number of fatalities has risen by 2,392 to 507,109.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases currently stands at 18,169,881, while more than 16.48 million patients have recovered from the disease.