UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Registers Record 115,228 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:40 AM

Brazil Registers Record 115,228 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Brazil has registered 115,228 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

Within the same period of time, the number of fatalities has risen by 2,392 to 507,109.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases currently stands at 18,169,881, while more than 16.48 million patients have recovered from the disease. 

Related Topics

Same Brazil From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

3 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

3 hours ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

3 hours ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

3 hours ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.