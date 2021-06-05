(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The collegiate council of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa has approved the import and emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, approving a number of restrictions on its import and use.

During the meeting, which was broadcast on the regulator's website, Anvisa's management voted by a majority to authorize the import and use of Sputnik V, which is being sought by the governors of six Brazilian states, the Brazilian interregional development consortium and the Brazilian lab Uniao Quimica, which is already producing the vaccine.