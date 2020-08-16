Brazil Reopens Landmark Statue of Christ in Rio After COVID-19 Closure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Brazil's Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced on Saturday that the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer atop a hill in Rio de Janeiro was open to the public again after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are reopening Tijuca National Park and the statue of Christ the Redeemer," the minister tweeted.

The statue and the tropical rainforest park in the seaside city were shut five months ago to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Tourists visiting the landmark attraction will be required to wear face coverings and keep social distance, according to the Estado de Minas newspaper.

Brazil remains the world's second worst-hit country after the United States. It has confirmed almost 3.3 million cases and more than 106,000 virus-related deaths.