UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports 14,500 New COVID19 Cases, Weekly Increase Of 6,000 Deaths - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:50 AM

Brazil Reports 14,500 New COVID19 Cases, Weekly Increase of 6,000 Deaths - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) More than 14,500 new coronavirus cases and over 440 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry informs.

Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 4,137,521. In the past 24 hours, 14,521 new cases were registered in the county, the health ministry said on Sunday. Over the same 24-hour period, 447 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil.

Brazil's total coronavirus death toll now stands at 126,650. On Saturday, Brazil's health ministry reported that the death toll had surpassed 125,000.

A week ago, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 120,800. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of about 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

More than 3.3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has the second-largest coronavirus death toll of all the countries in the world and is also second in terms of the total number of confirmed cases. It is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 6.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 188,800 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Brazil United States Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

5 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

6 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.