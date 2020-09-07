Brazil Reports 14,500 New COVID19 Cases, Weekly Increase of 6,000 Deaths - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) More than 14,500 new coronavirus cases and over 440 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry informs.

Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 4,137,521. In the past 24 hours, 14,521 new cases were registered in the county, the health ministry said on Sunday. Over the same 24-hour period, 447 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil.

Brazil's total coronavirus death toll now stands at 126,650. On Saturday, Brazil's health ministry reported that the death toll had surpassed 125,000.

A week ago, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 120,800. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of about 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

More than 3.3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has the second-largest coronavirus death toll of all the countries in the world and is also second in terms of the total number of confirmed cases. It is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 6.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 188,800 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.