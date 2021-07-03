Brazil reports 1,857 more COVID-19 deaths

UrduPoint.com
RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -: Brazil registered 1,857 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 521,952, the health ministry said Saturday.

A total of 65,165 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,687,469, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, and the third largest caseload following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 248.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

More than 101.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 26.5 million people have received two jab, it added.

