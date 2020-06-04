UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 28,633 New COVID-19 Cases, 584,016 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:41 PM

Brazil reported 28,633 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 584,016, the health ministry said late Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil reported 28,633 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 584,016, the health ministry said late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,349 coronavirus deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country to 32,548, the ministry said.

Brazil, with a population of over 210 million, currently is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America, and the second hardest-hit in the world after the United States which has confirmed more than 1.8 million COVID-19 cases.

