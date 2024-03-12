Brazil reports 391 deaths from dengue in 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Brazil has registered 391 confirmed deaths from dengue so far this year with another 854 deaths under investigation, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 1,583,183 suspected cases of dengue have been reported nationwide, including 12,652 severe cases, the ministry said in its daily report.

The incidence rate of dengue fever in the South American country is currently 757.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil has been afflicted with a dengue epidemic since the beginning of this year and the explosion of cases has led nine states to declare a public health emergency.

Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and can be fatal in severe cases.