Brazil Reports 391 Deaths From Dengue In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Brazil has registered 391 confirmed deaths from dengue so far this year with another 854 deaths under investigation, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.
A total of 1,583,183 suspected cases of dengue have been reported nationwide, including 12,652 severe cases, the ministry said in its daily report.
The incidence rate of dengue fever in the South American country is currently 757.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Brazil has been afflicted with a dengue epidemic since the beginning of this year and the explosion of cases has led nine states to declare a public health emergency.
Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and can be fatal in severe cases.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From World
-
Chinese shares open mixed Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index opens 0.69 pct higher6 minutes ago
-
Landslides, floods claim 51 lives amid Bolivian rainy season6 minutes ago
-
Ancient community banking enters digital age in Cameroon6 minutes ago
-
Black box seized after 'technical' failure on Boeing-made LATAM plane15 minutes ago
-
6,300-year-old axe-like scepter found in east China16 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises over 3 pct16 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: Apple to expand applied research lab in China16 minutes ago
-
Ancient Buddhist temple found in north China16 minutes ago
-
Apple to unveil new Shanghai store amid declining iPhone sales in China: Bloomberg16 minutes ago
-
China's green growth leads global green transition, says Ethiopian expert16 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka aims to boost tourism with certification of 4 Blue Flag beaches16 minutes ago