Brazil Reports Daily Increase of Over 15,800 COVID19 Cases After New US Entry Ban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 363,000 with over 15,800 new cases registered in the country in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced after US President Donald Trump issued an entry ban for foreigners who had been to Brazil in the past two weeks.

According to Sunday data from Brazil's health ministry, a total of 363,211 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Brazil. In the past 24 hours, 653 people died from COVID-19 in the country, the total death toll stands at 22,666.

On Sunday, Trump banned foreigners from traveling to the United States if they had been to Brazil in the past 14 days. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Sunday that the new travel ban will help ensure that no additional coronavirus infections are imported to the United States.

The restrictions will not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil, McEnany specified.

Brazil became the country with the second-largest number of coronavirus cases (after the United States) on Friday. Brazil's coronavirus death toll has been rising rapidly. About a week ago, there were over 15,000 coronavirus deaths registered in the country. On Saturday, Brazil's coronavirus death toll surpassed 22,000. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at over 347,000 on Saturday.

On Friday, Mike Ryan, the executive director of the emergencies program of the World Health Organization (WHO), called South America a new epicenter of the coronavirus infection, expressing specific concern for Brazil.