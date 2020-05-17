UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports More Than 800 Coronavirus Deaths Over 24-Hour Period - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

Brazil Reports More Than 800 Coronavirus Deaths Over 24-Hour Period - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Brazil registered more than 800 COVID-19 deaths over a 24-hour period, bringing the total coronavirus death toll up to over 15,600 in the country, where public discontent with the government response to the spread of the virus has been growing.

More than 2,300 suspected coronavirus deaths are being analyzed, according to Brazil's Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours 14,919 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, the ministry said on Saturday. Brazil now has a total of 233,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A day earlier, Brazil reported more than 15,300 new coronavirus cases and more than 820 fatalities. Over 89,600 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

Brazil saw a second health minister resign amid the coronavirus pandemic this week. Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned after being in office for less than a month. He had criticised President Jair Bolsonaro for allowing some businesses to reopen in Brazil and for calling for the wide use of chloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who also opposed some of Bolsonaro's coronavirus measures, was fired from the post of Brazil's Health Minister in April.

Brazil is currently the fourth worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Nelson Brazil April Post From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

3 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

5 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

5 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

6 hours ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

5 hours ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.