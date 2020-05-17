Brazil Reports More Than 800 Coronavirus Deaths Over 24-Hour Period - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Brazil registered more than 800 COVID-19 deaths over a 24-hour period, bringing the total coronavirus death toll up to over 15,600 in the country, where public discontent with the government response to the spread of the virus has been growing.

More than 2,300 suspected coronavirus deaths are being analyzed, according to Brazil's Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours 14,919 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed, the ministry said on Saturday. Brazil now has a total of 233,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A day earlier, Brazil reported more than 15,300 new coronavirus cases and more than 820 fatalities. Over 89,600 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

Brazil saw a second health minister resign amid the coronavirus pandemic this week. Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned after being in office for less than a month. He had criticised President Jair Bolsonaro for allowing some businesses to reopen in Brazil and for calling for the wide use of chloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who also opposed some of Bolsonaro's coronavirus measures, was fired from the post of Brazil's Health Minister in April.

Brazil is currently the fourth worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.