Brazil Reports Over 16,400 New Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) More than 16,400 new COVID-19 cases and over 500 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 2,750,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 16,476 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Over the same period, 556 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil, bringing the country's total death toll up to 94,660.

On Sunday, Brazil reported 25,800 new coronavirus cases and 541 new coronavirus-related fatalities. On Saturday, Brazil reported 45,392 new coronavirus cases and 1,088 new deaths from COVID-19, while on Friday there were 52,383 new COVID-19 cases and over 1,200 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Over 1.8 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

Brazil is second in the global coronavirus case count, after the United States, which has a total of over 4.6 million confirmed cases. The US also has the highest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries (more than 155,000 confirmed deaths). Brazil has the second-highest death toll, while Mexico is third with over 47,700 deaths reported.