BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The second death of a monkeypox patient has been recorded in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, according to the G1 news portal.

The patient was a 33-year-old man. He died on Monday morning.

The patient had reduced immunity and other diseases that aggravated his health.

The first death in Brazil was recorded at the end of July.