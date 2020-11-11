Brazil Resumes Suspended Trials of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine - Watchdog

Trials of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine Coronavac in Brazil have been resumed, health watchdog Anvisa said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Trials of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine Coronavac in Brazil have been resumed, health watchdog Anvisa said on Wednesday.

Previously, Anvisa temporarily halted testing of the Coronavac vaccine from the Sinovac laboratory in connection with a "serious incident" due to the death of one of the volunteers.

According to media report, it could be about suicide.

"Anvisa has just authorized the reopening of a clinical trial for the Coronavac vaccine," the watchdog said.

It said that it had been informed of the reasons for the serious incident due to which the tests were suspended, but did not disclose them.