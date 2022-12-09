UrduPoint.com

Brazil-Russia Trade In 2022 Surpasses Record $8.8Bln - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Brazil-Russia Trade in 2022 Surpasses Record $8.8Bln - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Trade between Brazil and Russia since the beginning of 2022 has reached almost $9 billion, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares said, adding that this figure has become a record for the two countries.

"I will tell you a few figures, they are very significant. As of November 2022, our trade turnover amounted to $8.8 billion. And in fact, this figure is a record. It is even more than in 2008 when these figures amounted to $8 billion," the ambassador told a webinar themed "Doing business in Brazil in current geopolitical realities."

The diplomat expressed his hope that bilateral trade would gradually reach the target level of $10 billion.

He noted that 23% of all fertilizers imported by Brazil came from Russia. According to him, Brazil also wants to replace producers who have left the Russian market.

Soares added that after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions by the West, Brazil and Russia faced difficulties in mutual settlements, logistics, insurance, and freight. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the parties were gradually finding ways to resolve these difficulties.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Lima Same Brazil November Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

31 minutes ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

39 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

1 hour ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.