Brazil-Russia Trade Showing Great Growth Potential - Foreign Minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Russian-Brazilian trade that hit a record high of $10 billion in 2022 has a great potential for further growth due to products with high added value, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik.

"It is necessary to make progress in trade relations that have a great potential for growth.

In 2022, we set a new record in our trade exchange, approaching the figure of $10 billion, but we can grow even more," Vieira said.

The foreign minister added that the Brazilian government was looking into a possibility of diversifying the bilateral trade mainly focused on fertilizers and agricultural products due to the products with high added value.