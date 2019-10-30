Brazil says 17 killed in police action in Manaus

(@imziishan)

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A shoot-out in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus between police and suspected drug traffickers left 17 people dead , local authorities announced Wednesday.

"The individuals exchanged fire with the police, 17 were hit by bullets and transported to hospital, where they were confirmed dead," the state security secretariat said of the incident late Tuesday.

The aim of the police operation had been "to intercept a group of drug traffickers from a criminal faction that was preparing to murder rivals to take control of drug selling positions" in a city neighborhood. Police seized 17 weapons.

Various groups are fighting for control of the drug trafficking business in the north of Brazil, a strategic area for the transport of cocaine from neighboring countries such as Colombia, Peru and Bolivia.