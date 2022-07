Brazil Says Depends on Fertilizers From Russia - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Brazil's Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca said on Tuesday that Brazil depends on fertilizers from Russia and confirmed that Brazil wants to buy less costly Russian diesel fuel.

"We are partners at BRICS.

We rely heavily on fertilizer exports from Russia," Franca said after a debate on peacekeeping held by Brazil at the United Nations.

The Foreign Minister also said Brazil has to make sure it has enough diesel for its agriculture needs and intends to buy as much fuel as possible.

"Russia is a great provider of oil and gas," Franca added.

On Monday, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro announced his country intends to buy less expensive diesel from Russia.