Brazil Says to Grant Asylum to Five Suspected Attackers of Venezuelan Army Garrison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Five fugitive suspected perpetrators of an attack on a Venezuelan military garrison will get asylum in Brazil despite Caracas' requests to extradite them to Venezuela, a joint statement by the Brazil Foreign and Defense Ministries said.

Last week, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that forces loyal to the opposition attacked a military unit in the country's south, and that one soldier was killed during this "terrorist attack." According to Caracas, the attackers were trained in Colombia and received support from Brazil and Peru.

According to the statement, asylum will be granted to "five Venezuelan servicemen who were found by the Brazilian military on the Brazilian territory on December 26 during a planned patrol of border areas.

"

On Saturday, Maduro said that he had ordered prosecutors to speed up collaboration with Brazil for getting back the five perpetrators of the attack, adding that he counted on the effort to bring about positive results.

According to Maduro, Venezuelan border officers spotted the fugitives in the Brazilian territory right near the border with Venezuela, but decided to not break the international law by violating another country's border and instead request the Brazilian law enforcement to detain and extradite the suspected perpetrators.