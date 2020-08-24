UrduPoint.com
Brazil Seeks To Get As Many Doses Of Russian Vaccine As Possible - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:26 PM

Brazil is eyeing to purchase "as many doses" of the Russian vaccine "as possible," Brazilian Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Army 2020 defense industry forum

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Brazil is eyeing to purchase "as many doses" of the Russian vaccine "as possible," Brazilian Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Army 2020 defense industry forum.

"About the number of doses [of the Russian vaccine] � obviously as many doses as possible," da Silva Nunes said when asked how many doses of the vaccine Brazil was planning to purchase.

He said that Brazil would be able to get the vaccine after all the procedures for the approval of the vaccine were completed.

The ambassador noted that Brazil has also partners from other countries with which it coordinates on the vaccines.

He admitted that the world is having "a huge challenge" in the face of this pandemic. Yet, the pandemic will be handled as soon as Brazil is able to increase the already large number of measures that the country has put in place in order to contain the spread of the disease.

