Brazil Sees 1,110 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:21 PM

Brazil registered 1,110 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 204,690, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Brazil registered 1,110 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 204,690, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The country confirmed 64,025 new cases, taking the nationwide count to 8,195,637, it added.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country and also the most affected area, reported 1,561,844 cases and 48,662 deaths in total, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 465,150 cases and 26,976 deaths from the virus.

Brazil has been seeing a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, with a significant increase in cases since December that has pushed the public healthcare system to the brink of collapse in several regions.

