Brazil Sees 5th Nationwide Protest Against President Bolsonaro Since May

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Brazilians took to the streets of the country's major cities on Saturday to demand the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, social movements, unions and leftist political parties gathered in Rio de Janeiro to voice their discontent. The organizers attempted to bring in center and center-right forces to no avail. The protests are currently peaceful.

Most of the banners and slogans chanted by the protesters are about the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose number approaches 600,000, delays in acquiring vaccines, joblessness, hunger as well as high gas prices.

Protesters spoke in support of the previous president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently very popular among Brazilians. The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in October 2022.

The demonstrations are the fifth nationwide anti-Bolsonaro protest of the left-wing forces since May.