Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Brazil Sees Coronavirus Plateau But Concerns Remain - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Brazil is not out of the woods yet despite seeing daily coronavirus cases stabilize between 40,000 and 45,000, the World Health Organization's executive director for health emergencies said Friday.

"We are not seeing the daily increases that we have seen through the months of April and May, so a very high rate of increase, and coming then into mid-June and into July you can see that plateau occurring," Mike Ryan said.

The health official told reporters at a media briefing that Brazil recorded over 45,000 new cases and further 1,322 deaths in the past 24 hours.

"The disease is not heading down the mountain. So from that perspective the numbers have stabilized but what they haven't done is started to fall in a systematic day-by-day way. So Brazil is still very much in the middle of this fight," Ryan warned.

The South American nation saw the total pass 2 million cases on Thursday and is the world's second worst-hit country behind the United States. Ryan estimated that more than one in 10 coronavirus cases in Brazil was a health care worker.

