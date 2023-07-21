Open Menu

Brazil Sees Record Number Of Sexual Assault Complaints In 2022 - Public Safety Report

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Brazil Sees Record Number of Sexual Assault Complaints in 2022 - Public Safety Report

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Nearly 75,000 sexual assault complaints have been recorded in Brazil in 2022 - the all-time highest in the country, the latest public safety report showed Thursday.

In 2022, 74,930 sexual assault complaints were filed, an 8.2% increase from 68,885 complaints in 2021, the report showed.

The majority of victims, 61.

4%, were under 13 years of age. This vulnerable group experienced the most significant increase in complaints over the said period.

The number of femicides � an intentional murder of women because of their gender � also increased to 1,437 in 2022 from 1,357 in 2021, a 6.1% increase.

The number of domestic violence cases reported to law enforcement increased by 2.9% to 245,713 cases.

Related Topics

Murder Brazil Women From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

4 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

4 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

6 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

6 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

6 hours ago
World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

6 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

6 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

6 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

6 hours ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

6 hours ago

More Stories From World