Brazil Sees Record Number of Sexual Assault Complaints in 2022 - Public Safety Report

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Nearly 75,000 sexual assault complaints have been recorded in Brazil in 2022 - the all-time highest in the country, the latest public safety report showed Thursday.

In 2022, 74,930 sexual assault complaints were filed, an 8.2% increase from 68,885 complaints in 2021, the report showed.

The majority of victims, 61.

4%, were under 13 years of age. This vulnerable group experienced the most significant increase in complaints over the said period.

The number of femicides � an intentional murder of women because of their gender � also increased to 1,437 in 2022 from 1,357 in 2021, a 6.1% increase.

The number of domestic violence cases reported to law enforcement increased by 2.9% to 245,713 cases.