Brazil Senators Ask High Court To Suspend Bolsonaro From Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

Brazil Senators ask high court to suspend Bolsonaro from social media

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :A Senate panel probing the Brazilian government's pandemic response asked the Supreme Court and prosecutor general's office Tuesday to suspend President Jair Bolsonaro from social media for falsely linking Covid-19 vaccines to AIDS.

The Senators called for the far-right leader to be barred indefinitely from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after he cited non-existent "official reports" from the British government allegedly finding fully vaccinated people are developing AIDS "much faster than expected."

