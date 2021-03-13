UrduPoint.com
Brazil Signs Deal To Import Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Brazil's Health Ministry signed a deal on Friday to import 10 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Russia in the second quarter.

"The Health Ministry signed a contract today to receive 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which will be imported from Russia by the Brazilian laboratory Uniao Quimica," the authority tweeted.

The Brazilian drug regulator Anvisa has not yet approved the vaccine for emergency use.

Drugmaker Uniao Quimica expects to import 400,000 doses by the end of April, 2 million doses in May and 7.6 million in June. It has also offered to produce the drug at two plants in Brazil. The ministry will weigh this proposal in the coming weeks.

