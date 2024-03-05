Open Menu

Brazil Sinks Its Teeth Into Mango-inspired Ballgame

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Brazil sinks its teeth into mango-inspired ballgame

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A childhood pastime of kids tossing mangoes to each other in the Amazon has transformed into a proper sport in Brazil, even finding a place among the vaunted beach games played in Rio de Janeiro.

On the hot, golden sands of Copacabana, players simultaneously toss two mango-shaped balls across a net in a fast, fun and tiring test of their reflexes.

Dubbed "manbol" -- a mashup of the words for mango and ball -- the new game is slowly spreading across Rio's beaches, where sports-loving Brazilians indulge in activities like footvolley, beach tennis, and volleyball.

It is the brainchild of Rui Hildebrando, based on a game he and his younger brother, Rogerio, used to play as children in the Amazonian city Belem do Para.

"At first, it was a simple game between us: my brother Rogerio would throw a mango at me and I would throw it back. But after a while I thought it would be more fun to each throw a mango at the same time," Rui Hildebrando, 44, told AFP.

After it caught on among youngsters in town, Hildebrando came up with official rules for the game and in 2004 decided to form the Brazilian Manbol Confederation.

The game is now played with mango-shaped polyurethane balls, about 3 times smaller than a rugby ball, on a rectangular court on any surface.

The rules are simple: You win a point if the ball passes over the net and lands on the ground on your rival's side -- as long as you also catch the other ball thrown to your side.

If both balls fall, the point is replayed.

To win, a team must win two sets of 12 points. Each game can be played with up to three players, with a match lasting between 15 to 25 minutes.

"It's a very dynamic sport, and the fact that there are two balls makes it very fun. It's tiring but it's a matter of practice," said Adriana Mathias, 46, a physical education teacher who has been playing since 2007.

After two decades, manbol is making inroads in Brazil, with some 2,000 players in a nation of more than 200 million people. There are regional federations in Rio de Janeiro, the capital Brasilia, northeastern Ceara and northern Para.

The city of Belem declared manbol an official "sporting discipline" in 2016.

Hildebrando said there have been demonstrations of the game in 11 other countries, in South America, Europe, and Asia.

In June last year, a game was played for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during an official visit to Belem, which will host the COP30 climate talks in 2025.

"It is an inclusive sport, which can be played by people of any age or social class. Manbol has everything it takes to grow," said Katia Lessa, president of the Rio Manbol federation, who dreams of the game becoming an Olympic sport one day.

raa/app/fb/nro

Related Topics

Tennis Education Europe Visit Belem Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Same Mango Brazil June 2016 Gold Olympics National University Asia Million Court

Recent Stories

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

Ramadan relief package; check details here!  

19 minutes ago
 US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

2 hours ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

13 hours ago
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

13 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

13 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

14 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

14 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

14 hours ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

14 hours ago

More Stories From World