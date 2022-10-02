UrduPoint.com

Brazil Starts Voting In General Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) A general election started in Brazil on Sunday, with the list of presidential candidates including 11 nominees.

The polling stations began their operation at 11:00 GMT and will remain open until 20:00 GMT. The election results are expected to be announced on Sunday evening.

The main election competition will be between two presidential hopefuls- Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.

It is necessary to gain over 50% of votes in the first round of election for a candidate to win. If there is no winner in the first round, a runoff will be held on October 30.

