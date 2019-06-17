UrduPoint.com
Brazil Strike Disrupts Transport Ahead Of Copa America

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:47 PM

Brazil strike disrupts transport ahead of Copa America

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A nationwide strike called by Brazil's trade unions disrupted public transport and triggered road blocks in parts of the country Friday, ahead of protests against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's pension reform.

Hours before the opening match of the Copa America in Sao Paulo, some metro lines in the country's biggest city were paralyzed as professors and students also prepared to take to the streets over the government's planned education spending cuts.

It will be the latest mass demonstration against Bolsonaro since he took office in January, but the timing could not be worse for the embattled president as Brazil prepares to play Bolivia in South America's showcase football tournament.

So far, 58 cities have recorded protests, G1 news site reported,but numbers are expected to balloon in the afternoon with demonstrationsplanned in Brazil's major cities.

