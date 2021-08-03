UrduPoint.com

Brazil Successfully Uses Robot To Perform First Type 2 Diabetes Surgery - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:10 PM

Brazil Successfully Uses Robot to Perform First Type 2 Diabetes Surgery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The first Brazilian patient with type 2 diabetes underwent a robotic metabolic surgery and was discharged on Monday, Agencia Brazil reported.

A 61-year-old businessman, Edmilson Dalla Vecchia Ribas, underwent medical intervention with the help of a robot to treat type 2 diabetes in July in a hospital in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba. The patient was discharged on Monday, fully recovered.

"I left the hospital without taking insulin... It is a victory for medicine and Dr.Alclides [the surgeon, who supervised the surgery]," Edmilson Ribas said as quoted by Agencia Brazil.

A device with four mechanical arms, rotating up to 360°, equipped with cameras capable of 20 times zooming and delivering 3D images, provides greater precision, faster and less invasive operation than a conventional one via video laparoscopy.

Two more patients, diagnosed with diabetes, have already registered for a robotic surgery, though it is not recommended for all patients. For people, diagnosed with diabetes more than 7 years ago, aged over 70 or suffering from obesity, a conventional surgery is recommended.

Diabetes is a chronic disease resulting from inefficient use of insulin in the body or insufficient production of insulin by pancreas. Up to 8.5% of people over 18 are reported to have diabetes, with the majority of them diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, according to the World Health Organization. In 2019, diabetes accounted for 1.5 million deaths worldwide.

Related Topics

World Robot Curitiba Brazil July 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

Axelsen to celebrate his Olympic gold in Dubai

Axelsen to celebrate his Olympic gold in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

32 minutes ago
 Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCBâ€™s Chief Medical ..

Dr Najeebullah appointed as PCBâ€™s Chief Medical Officer

36 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing frui ..

UAE Press: Investor-friendly policies bearing fruits for Dubai

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.