UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Suspends Flights From South Africa To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Brazil Suspends Flights From South Africa to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Brazil on Tuesday extended the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom and introduced a fresh ban on arrivals from South Africa.

"International flights to Brazil, which depart from or pass through the United Kingdom and South Africa, are temporarily banned," a decree, published in the government newspaper, read.

The authorities have also suspended boarding permit for persons who have arrived from the UK and South Africa or were there on transit in the past 14 days. Failure to comply with the new rule will result in the deportation of the passenger to the country of origin.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and India.

The nation has registered more than 8.8 million cases of the disease and over 217,000 fatalities.

In December, the UK informed the World Health Organization of a mutated COVID-19 variant, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many countries shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, has so far not prevented the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.

Another mutant strain was detected in South Africa at approximately the same time.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United Kingdom South Africa United States December From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

12 minutes ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

27 minutes ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

2 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

3 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.