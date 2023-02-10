Brazil, Switzerland Call for UNSC Meeting on Syria Following Earthquakes - Envoys to UN

The Ambassador of Brazil to the United Nations Ronaldo Costa Filho and his Swiss colleague Pascale Baeriswyl on Friday called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Syria after the devastating earthquakes earlier in the wee

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Ambassador of Brazil to the United Nations Ronaldo Costa Filho and his Swiss colleague Pascale Baeriswyl on Friday called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Syria after the devastating earthquakes earlier in the week.

"In this regard, Switzerland and Brazil have called for a meeting at the earliest feasible time," Filho said.

The Brazilian ambassadors said UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths should attend the meeting to provide more information on his upcoming visit to the areas affected by the earthquakes.

Griffiths is scheduled to travel to the region over the upcoming weekend.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 20,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes.

In January, the UN Security Council unanimously extended a resolution on cross-border aid to Syria until July 10. The document allows United Nations aid deliveries via the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian border with Turkey.

Russia has said that it believes aid to Syria should be provided through cross-line deliveries, which are facilitated by Damascus and the Syrian authorities.