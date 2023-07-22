Open Menu

Brazil Tightens Access To Firearms For Civilians - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 07:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has tightened civilians' access to firearms, which had been largely weakened by his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, local media reported on Friday.

The G1 news portal reported that Lula signed a decree Friday on "responsible" gun control in the country. Measures include a reduction in the number of weapons and ammunition available for civilians.

Before the decree, civilians in Brazil could buy up to four firearms and up to 200 rounds per firearm a year.

The decree limited the number to two firearms and 50 rounds per firearm a year, the report said. Moreover, civilians now have to prove the necessity of purchasing firearms.

The decree also reduced the number of firearms and ammunition that hunters, shooters and collectors can purchase, as well as limited the operation of shooting clubs, the media reported.

The issue of owning and carrying weapons in Brazil � the country where the threat posed by organized crime, gangs and drug trafficking is common � is particularly acute.

