Brazil To Accelerate Vaccination Process

The Brazilian government announced on Sunday that they would accelerate the immunization process, with release for immediate application of all vaccines stored in the municipalities

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Brazilian government announced on Sunday that they would accelerate the immunization process, with release for immediate application of all vaccines stored in the municipalities.

"We are going to double applications this week, immunizing a large number of the Brazilian population," Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said in a statement.

According to the statement, the decision was made given the anticipated acceleration in vaccine production by the Butantan Institute of Sao Paulo and Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The Butantan Institute imported and developed the CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, while Fiocruz produced the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine with imported supplies.

Since Jan. 17 when the vaccination campaign began, the states and municipalities have had to reserve half of the doses received for second doses.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health received 5 million doses of vaccines this weekend. Among them, 3.9 million CoronaVac doses were from the Butantan Institute, and 1,051,750 doses were manufactured by Fiocruz.

In Brazil, more than 11.7 million people have received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 4.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

Brazil has registered 11,998,233 cases of COVID-19, with 294,042 deaths as of Sunday.

