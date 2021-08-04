Brazil to Boost Renewable Fuels Consumption to 30% by 2030 - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Brazil is set to push the share of renewables in the nation's electricity generation to 30% by 2030 as part of government's plan to boost the use of sustainable fuel, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Jose Mauro Coelho, said.

"Brazil stands out as having the cleanest energy matrix in the world, with 25% of fuels produced from renewable sources... We expect to achieve 30% rate of renewable fuels by 2030. It will be unique in the world," Coelho stated in an interview to Brazilian broadcasters.

This goal will be achieved via Fuel of the Future program adopted in April 2021, aimed at boosting the use of sustainable fuels and developing fuel technologies, covering land, water, and air transportation.

Brazil is the world's second largest producer of biodiesel and second largest manufacturer of ethanol after the US as well as pioneer in using ethanol as a motor fuel. Brazilian sugarcane ethanol is much cheaper than US corn ethanol and is used in two ways: as pure fuel and blended with gasoline. The requirement of the Brazilian government for fossil based gasoline to contain at least 27% of ethanol reduces harmful emissions.