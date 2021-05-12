Brazil to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Brazilian Ministry of Health will allocate more than $1.26 billion for the purchase of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

"The Health Ministry is to allocate more than 6.6 billion reals to buy 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech," the statement said.

The Brazilian government expects deliveries under the new contract to begin by the end of 2021. There is already a similar agreement between the country's authorities and Pfizer for the supply of 100 million doses, with the first shipments having started this month.

Brazil is one of the world leaders in the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection. Three COVID-19 vaccines are currently being used in the country: China's Coronavac, produced in partnership with the Butantan Institute, AstraZeneca, and from May - Pfizer/BioNTech.