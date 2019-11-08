Brazil to Deploy Servicemen to Capital for Ensuring Security of BRISC Summit - Authorities

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The government of Brazil will deploy military personnel to the capital of Brasilia to ensure security during the next week's BRICS summit, Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli, Brazil's Supreme Court chief justice, has announced.

"The use of Armed Forces has been authorities for the period from November 1-15 for ensuring the safety of heads of state and government attending the BRICS summit," the chief justice said during the Supreme Court session on Thursday.

During the same session, one of the court judges, Enrique Ricardo Lewandowski, expressed his opposition to the introduction of stricter entrance rules and accreditation for employees of the court, which was located in the area where the summit would be held.

"The presidential decree disrupts the normal mode of work for the leading judicial body," Lewandowski argued.

The 11th BRICS summit will be held in Brasilia on Wednesday and Thursday. The meeting will be dedicated to economic growth for an innovative future.