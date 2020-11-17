UrduPoint.com
Brazil To Do Business As Usual With US Once Biden Victory Made Clear - Vice President

Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

Brazil to Do Business as Usual With US Once Biden Victory Made Clear - Vice President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The business between Brazil and the United States will be done as usual once it is clear that Joe Biden has won the presidential election, Vice President Hamilton Mourao said at a Council of Foreign Relations virtual event.

"Once it's very clear that Mr. Biden is the winner, we are going to do... business as usual between our countries," Mourao said Monday. "I see that he is waiting for some kind of official declaration... whether Mr. [President Donald] Trump accepts that he was defeated or December 14 when people join together to vote, the final votes of representatives from every American state."

Brazil, along with China, Mexico and Russia, is among the nations that have so far not congratulated Biden on his projected victory in the US presidential race despite every major US media outlet projecting him as the winner.

Trump, who has yet to concede, has filed several legal challenges, citing alleged voter fraud. However, a coalition of US Federal and state agencies in a joint statement disputed Trump's claims and said the 2020 election was the most secure in the country's history.

Mourao said he could not speak for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's regarding his position on the issue.

Every major US media networks have projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Many of the US states in which Trump has filed lawsuits have rejected the allegations of election irregularities. Biden's campaign has dismissed Trump's claims as "noise" and already announced the launch of transition of power.

