Brazil to Hold Talks With Russian, Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Suppliers on Friday - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Officials from the Brazilian Ministry of Health are set to hold talks with vaccine suppliers from Russia and India on Friday over the potential supply of at least 30 million doses to the South American country.

"The Ministry of Health will meet this Friday (5) with representatives from the Russian Gamaleya institute, the manufacturer of the Sputnik V vaccine, and from India's Bharat Biotech, supplier of the Covaxin vaccine, to negotiate the acquisition of more than 30 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease," the ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday evening.

The decision to push forward with negotiations comes after the National Health Surveillance Agency published new regulations for the emergency use approval of vaccines against COVID-19 produced abroad, eliminating the need for phase III trials to be conducted in Brazil.

At present, COVID-19 vaccines produced by UK-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac have been approved for emergency use in Brazil.

The South American country has the world's third-highest case total and second-highest death toll, having registered 9.3 million positive tests and upwards of 227,500 fatalities.